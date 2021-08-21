Virginia Beach nonprofit seeks community vote to win $25K State Farm grant to better community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Judeo-Christian Outreach Center needs the community's help in becoming the winners of a $25K grant to help improve the local community.

Communities across the United States submitted causes to State Farm that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods.

Now, residents are tasked to vote on these projects through August 27.

The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions. Virginia has eight causes in the top 200. JCOC is the only Hampton Roads nonprofit to be a finalist in the competition.

JCOC's specific cause is called JCOC Breaks the Cycle of Homelessness and Hunger. The nonprofit says they will use the grant to feed hungry guests as well as assist in clients' homelessness.

U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote. JCOC has until August 27 at 11:59 p.m. to rally votes.

Residents can vote up to ten times per day.

On September 29, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced and they will each receive a $25,000 grant.

To vote for JCOC’s specific cause, click here.