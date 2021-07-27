Virginia Beach Officer arrested for DUI

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach Police officer was arrested for a DUI and has been placed on administrative duties.

On July 10, around 1:37 a.m., off-duty Master Police Officer J. Abrecht, assigned to the 4th Precinct, was stopped in the 900 block of Independence Blvd for excessive speed by on-duty VBPD officers.

He was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence. He has been placed on administrative duties pending court adjudication.

Abrecht has been with the department since 2011. Upon adjudication of this case, the VBPD Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct their administrative review.

