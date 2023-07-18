Virginia Beach officer injured, hospitalized after drunk driver hits police cruiser

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An officer was injured and hospitalized after a Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) cruiser was struck by a drunk driver over the weekend, according to police.

Police say just after midnight on Saturday, July 15, the cruiser the officer was in was hit by a car at the intersection of North Witchduck Road and Aragona Boulevard.



The department did not identify the officer who was struck. However, police say the driver who hit the officer is a 46-year-old woman named Holley Thomas.

Following the crash, Thomas fled the scene but was later apprehended and taken into custody, police say. She faces the following charges, according to VBPD: DUI 2nd offense, felony hit and run and some traffic infractions.

Thomas is currently being held without bond at the Virginia Beach Sheriff Jail, police say. The department says the officer who was hit is in the hospital.

