Virginia Beach opens applications for 5/31 Memorial Committee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach has created a memorial committee for the tragedy that took place at Building 2 on May 31,2019.

A questionnaire and application are required to serve on the 5/31 Memorial Committee. Both are due to City Clerk Amanda Barnes by November 1.

The City has hired consulting firm Kearns & West to facilitate the memorial planning process.

After applicant names and identifying information have been redacted, the questionnaires will be reviewed by the family and survivor liaison for recommendations to the City Council.

At a City Council meeting on September 5, they established the following goals, responsibilities and make-up of the committee:

Creating firm protocols for meeting structure and consensus-building

Creating a vision for the memorial

Setting project priorities goals, and building consensus on the design

Leading a transparent process open to any interested members of the public or stakeholders

Advocating for the families, survivors and community

Soliciting input from the stakeholders and public

Developing design goals and recommendations on the memorial site, and funding for the memorial using collected input

Determining a preferred location for the memorial

Providing project budgets and mobilizing funding

Soliciting design proposals

Reviewing proposals, conducting selection process, and making a final recommendation to City Council

Overseeing the installation and dedication of memorial

For anyone interested in applying to serve on the 5/31 Memorial Committee, click here.