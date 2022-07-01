Virginia Beach organization pairs service dogs with Hampton Roads veterans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach organization trains and pairs service dogs with veterans in Hampton Roads.

The group is called Mutts With A Mission, and director Brooke Corson said they train dogs year around to become registered service dogs. She said they pair them with first responders, law enforcement officials and veterans.

Brent Martin got his dog Atlas certified via the program in January. Martin is a 20-year military veteran who just retired in 2021.

Martin told News 3 Atlas has changed his life for the better, and helps him daily at work and at home.

