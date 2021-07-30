Virginia Beach parents speak out against critical race theory

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Shay and her husband Sean-Claude Coleman have three biracial daughters in the Virginia Beach School District. Their impassioned pleas echoed the thoughts of many at Thursday's rally about critical race theory.

“What and how I decide to teach my children about race, how to view themselves and the world is my role, not the schools and not the state,” said Shay Coleman.

The Colemans, along with other parents in the crowd believe critical race theory is being taught inside the classrooms.

“I do not consent for anyone to make my multiracial children feel victimized ashamed, vulnerable, helpless traumatized and confused,” Shay Coleman powerfully shouted to a crowd of more than 100 people.

They fear the academic approach, that history professors say looks at how Black people have been discriminated against from the beginning, will divide society and households, especially multiracial families.

“It breeds dissension, and it breeds hatred,” said Shay Coleman.

Her husband agreed.

“It’s going to be destructive to the friendships in the classroom as well as their family lives,” said Sean-Claude Coleman. “They’re going to be very confused, angry at mom, angry at dad.”

Much of the debate centers around what CRT is and when and how students should learn about racism.

School Board Member Carolyn Weems, who believes CRT is being taught in the district, is reintroducing her resolution this fall that will clarify what it is and ensure it will not be taught.

“We can talk about race,” said Weems. “Racism does still exist, but to use the language that some of our books are using, some of our training, some of the material that we’re recommending on our website, it just uses very toxic, divisive language, which is part of critical race theory.”

The Virginia Beach Education Association and Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence argue CRT is not being taught in its schools.

VBEA President Kathleen Slinde told News 3, “We support equal access to education for all children and the policies of the school division that address issues of equity.”

Slinde went on to say that VBEA feels the children are being put in the middle of this issue.

“No self-respecting educator would teach something that would hurt a child’s psyche,” she said.

Weems said the very definition of CRT can take on different meanings.

“The problem is those that keep saying we're not doing it have narrowly defined CRT,” she said.

The Colemans said their stance on the issue doesn't mean they're against instruction about Black history.

“We don't want to repeat, and we don't want to make the same ignorant mistakes,” said Shay Coleman. “We don't want any culture to do that and so it is important that we don't ignore, that we don't erase history. At the same time, why are we doing the same thing? Why are we following the same tenants and the same principles and philosophies of judging people by their skin and not their character?”

The Virginia Department of Education spokesperson sent a statement saying CRT is not required in schools.

The statement read: