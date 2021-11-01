Virginia Beach pastor arrested in large solicitation for prostitution sting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Seventeen men, who range in age from 24 to 51, were charged with crimes related to an online chatting operation run by Chesterfield Police Special Victims Detectives.

News 3 investigated and found that one of the men arrested is a local pastor. 51-year-old John D. Blanchard was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

On Rock Church's website Blanchard is listed as a pastor and News 3 is working to learn more about this case. Stay with us online for new information and watch News 3 Monday night for live updates.

Rock Church International is located off Kempsville Road.

"During the two-day operation, detectives intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "[The men] communicated with people they believed to be underage members of our community and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations. When the suspects came to the location, they were met by police and arrested."

All of the men were charged with felony solicitation of prostitution.

Most were also charged with the use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

Police released the following information about those who were arrested: