Virginia Beach pastor arrested in prostitution sting makes first public appearance after charges dropped

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach pastor who was arrested in a prostitution sting last year made his first public appearance after his charges were withdrawn, saying he’s moving forward with legal action against his accusers.
Pastor John Blanchard was one of 17 men from Virginia Beach and Maryland arrested during a two-day sting in the county in Oct. 2021. His charges were withdrawn in Oct. 2022.
Blanchard spoke before the Rock Church congregation Sunday for the first time since his charges were dropped. He said he’s been the subject of vicious and inhuman accusations that he says are demonstrably false.
Blanchard said, “Under the counsel of the leadership, we are moving forward with legal action.”
The Chesterfield Police Department, the agency that arrested Blanchard is responding to the comments. Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz said he stands by his officers. He released the following statement:
"With respect to the Blanchard investigation, the police department conducted a thorough and competent investigation. We are well-versed in such cases and have a longstanding history of successful convictions with similar fact patterns and evidence.
We’ve made no statement regarding the status of this case other than what I posted on my Facebook page on November 11. I stand behind the work of my staff 100%. I believe their case has merit and deserved consideration for prosecution.
Our community has entrusted the discretionary authority to prosecute or not prosecute criminal cases to our elected Commonwealth’s Attorney. She, and she alone, can explain her rationale for not bringing this case forward. This is her domain and she has the legal autonomy to carry out the will of those who elected her to carry out their interests.
I hope the Rock Church and John Blanchard do bring some sort of a civil case. Sunlight is an excellent antiseptic and our position as a police department, has always been that the facts of this case should see the inside of a courtroom."
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz