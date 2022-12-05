Virginia Beach pastor arrested in prostitution sting makes first public appearance after charges dropped

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach pastor who was arrested in a prostitution sting last year made his first public appearance after his charges were withdrawn, saying he’s moving forward with legal action against his accusers.

Pastor John Blanchard was one of 17 men from Virginia Beach and Maryland arrested during a two-day sting in the county in Oct. 2021. His charges were withdrawn in Oct. 2022.

Blanchard spoke before the Rock Church congregation Sunday for the first time since his charges were dropped. He said he’s been the subject of vicious and inhuman accusations that he says are demonstrably false.

Blanchard said, “Under the counsel of the leadership, we are moving forward with legal action.”

The Chesterfield Police Department, the agency that arrested Blanchard is responding to the comments. Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz said he stands by his officers. He released the following statement: