Virginia Beach plastic surgeon pocketed narcotics, patient alleges: State Board

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There is new information about the legal and professional troubles of Dr. John Mancoll, a well-known Virginia Beach cosmetic surgeon who has worked in the field for more than 20 years. It's a story that first surfaced in Aug. 2021 when he was arrested during a traffic stop.

During that traffic stop, local police and drug enforcement officers conducted a search of Mancoll's vehicle. They found multiple narcotic pain medications, some of which he didn't have prescriptions for.

On Tuesday, News 3 received documents from the Virginia Board of Medicine, alleging that on at least three different instances, Dr. Mancoll was seen taking medications from patient bottles.

In an interview with the Department of Health Professions, Dr. Mancoll admitted to requiring that his patients bring their medications, including narcotic pain medications prior to their surgical procedures.

In the documents, one patient alleges that in July 2020, she brought a bottle containing her narcotic pain medication to Dr. Mancoll's practice as he instructed. She had 50 pills in the bottle, but she said Mancoll poured them out. Her husband told her he saw the doctor placing some of the pills in his pocket, and when she counted them later at home, several were missing.

The same patient alleges that a year later, in May 2021, she brought her pain medications to Dr. Mancoll prior to another scheduled surgery. Again, she said he poured all of the medications into his hand before she saw him place several of the pills into his pocket. He then returned the rest to the bottle.

The documents also show a nurse who worked with Dr. Mancoll reported that on several occasions, she saw him leaving the operating room during surgical procedures to go through a patient's medications, even catching him holding a handful of white pills in one instance, trying to hide his fist behind him.

In addition to all of this, the Board of Medicine said Dr. Mancoll admitted to accepting unused opioid medications by his patients, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and tramadol, but failed to keep a proper inventory and record of them.

Soon after, in Aug. 2021, Dr. Mancoll surrendered his registration to prescribe drugs during an investigation by the DEA into his illegal possession of these drugs.

In addition to the board investigation, Mancoll is also facing potential prison time after being indicted on federal narcotics charges last June.

Although he's no longer able to prescribe any of these drugs, he is still allowed to practice and perform surgeries.

News 3 reached out to Mancoll's attorneys to confirm his next court appearance and before the Board of Medicine, but we are still waiting to hear back.

