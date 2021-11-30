Virginia Beach Police arrest 4 people accused of crashing stolen vehicle into gas pump

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Four people were arrested over the weekend after police say they crashed a stolen vehicle into a gas pump in Virginia Beach.

As part of the investigation, VBPD recovered multiple stolen vehicles and firearms.

The police department says at 10:41 a.m. on November 27, dispatchers received reports that four people had tried to steal a vehicle from the parking lot of the Wawa located at 5701 Northampton Blvd.

The owner of the vehicle reportedly confronted the suspects, who then got inside another vehicle, crashing it into a gas pump as they tried to flee the scene. Police say the four suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Responding officers quickly began gathering suspect descriptions and the direction of travel, which led to all four suspects being detained.

VBPD then immediately launched an investigation and determined that the vehicle that crashed into the gas pump had also been reported stolen a few days before this incident.

Further evidence recovered during the initial investigation included five firearms, of which two had been reported stolen, and the recovery of two more stolen vehicles, which were found nearby.

Virginia Beach Police Department

The following people were arrested and have been charged with crimes related to this incident:

19-year-old Tyeontae Domonique Baxter of Norfolk - grand larceny and 2 counts of carrying a concealed weapon

18-year-old Nasim Rakin Greene of Norfolk - receipt of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon

21-year-old Douglas Lamont Moore Jr. of Norfolk - petit larceny and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

18-year-old Camren Davon Jones of Norfolk - 2 counts of credit card theft.

This investigation is being led by members of the 3rd Precincts Crime Suppression Squad.

Download the News 3 app for updates.