Virginia Beach police arrest owner of West Beach Tavern on slew of charges

Posted at 2:55 PM, Jul 03, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police arrested the owner of West Beach Tavern on several different charges.

On Saturday, Shani Yourman, who police say is the owner of the local bar and restaurant, was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, selling alcoholic beverages without a license, allowing alcohol on premises without a license, permitting drinking of alcohol without a license, and maintaining a disorderly business.

Back in March 2022, Yourman spoke to News 3 after a shooting took place near the bar.You can watch the interview in the video player below.

Restaurant manager responds to shooting incident

