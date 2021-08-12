Virginia Beach Police arrest shooting suspect hours after incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police arrested a suspect hours after a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

The suspect was into custody within 10 hours of the offense.

Police said 1 a.m., VBPD were called to the 100 block of S. Budding Avenue for a report that a man had been shot. Responding officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening injury from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival, police said.

Investigators started their investigation and obtained information that quickly led to the identification of the suspect. Warrants were obtained on 27-year-old Jesse Deshawn Byers for felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

With the assistance from the Warrant Fugitive Unit and SWAT, the location of the suspect was determined.

Byers was taken into custody, without incident. He is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.