Virginia Beach Police Department announces 'vehicle report card' program hoping to prevent larceny from vehicles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department will start issuing "vehicle report cards" in hopes of preventing larcenies from motor vehicles.

According to a release from the department, over the last few months, Hampton Roads has seen an uptick in these types of crimes. In 2021, Virginia Beach reported 2,912 cases of larceny from vehicles — 15.1 percent more than were reported in 2020.

Officers utilizing the vehicle report cards will view the vehicle, noting things that might make it a target for larceny, such as open windows, unlocked doors or visible valuables. Police also said they will issue report cards for vehicle owners taking proper steps to secure their vehicle and its contents.

The department stressed that the report cards are not tickets, nor are they punitive in any way. Officers giving out the cards will do so without entering, searching or opening the vehicle in any way.

According to the department, the cards will help track trends for parts of the community and give vehicle owners a chance to reevaluate the accessibility of their vehicles to would-be thieves.

"We hope to pass out lots of cards for vehicles that, 'Pass!'," the department said.