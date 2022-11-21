Virginia Beach Police Department arrested 44 people, served 84 warrants in two day sweep

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department arrested 44 people and served 84 warrants during a two day sweep.

On November 9 and 10, 2022, several units from the VBPD with help from the Virginia Beach Sherriff's Office (VBSO), conducted a warrant sweep in the city.

Police say over the course of the two days, they arrested 44 people and served 84 warrants that involved 39 felony and 37 misdemeanor warrants, six court summons, and two protective warrants.

Officials say this operation was an effort to safely locate and arrest people wanted on outstanding warrants for various charges, develop leads on those who were not located, and identify involvement in other crimes.

Some of the arrests made were for warrants related to crimes in other cities:

Derrick Ellis (M/22) of Newport News, who is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Ty'Nique Smallwood (M/22) of Chesapeake, who is charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm, and Contempt of Court

Devonte Howard (M/29) of Hampton, who is charged with Attempted Robbery and Use of a Firearm

Marco Hicks (M/30) of Norfolk, who is charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm

"This department-wide and inter-agency collaborative effort was extremely successful," said Patrick Harris, Captain of the VBPD Detective's Bureau. "I'm deeply proud of my team. This operation is a prime example of how we work together to advance our mission of providing a safe community and improving the quality of life for all people."

