Virginia Beach police give trick-or-treating safety tips ahead of Halloween

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some families might be hoping Halloween will have beautiful weather.

However, it's expected to be rainy, cool, and dark– at least some of the time. And Virginia Beach Police want to offer a few tips to keep little trick-or-treaters safe.

The first: be visible.

"So, you can do that by putting on some reflective lights, tape on their costume, glow sticks, you know, flashlights – anything that could show somebody that you are out there so they could see you,” Officer Jude Brenya with the public affairs office of the VBPD. “The number two thing is to also to utilize the sidewalks. Make sure if you're crossing the street, cross at the corners or crosswalks."

And though it's an exciting time to go around and get candy, Officer Brenya is reminding kids to walk, not run. That way if there is a car, the driver will have more time to react.

The city of Virginia Beach – like many others in our area—wants to remind neighbors that trick-or-treating starts Tuesday at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.