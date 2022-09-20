Virginia Beach Police identify body recovered in Sandbridge Beach area as missing kayaker

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The body that washed ashore in the Sandbridge Beach area has been identified as the kayaker that went missing.

On Friday, September 16, an off-duty officer observed what they believed to be a body in the water off the beach in the 3100 block of Sandfiddler Road.

Crews were able to recover the body from the water and then the body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office for identification.

On Tuesday, the office positively identified the body as Ryan Tew.

Tew was reported missing by the Coast Guard on September 14.

They say 27-year-old Ryan Tew was last seen on a red single-person kayak. Tew reportedly departed on his kayak from Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 p.m., that Monday evening, and was scheduled to return around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews suspended the search for Tew the next day.