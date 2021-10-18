Virginia Beach Police identify motorcyclist killed in weekend crash on Oceana Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Oceana Blvd. Saturday afternoon.

On October 16 at 4:33 p.m., dispatchers began receiving reports of a motorcycle crash at the observation point on Oceana Blvd.

VBPD units assigned to the 2nd Precinct, along with multiple Virginia Beach Fire Department and VBEMS resources, responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation has indicated that the motorcyclist, who was traveling northbound on Oceana Blvd., was trying to cut between other vehicles on the road while approaching the 90-degree bend approaching the observation point.

Police say he sideswiped a pick-up truck, causing him to lose control and be thrown off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as 61-year-old Ralph Keith Caesar of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

VBPD investigators assigned to the Traffic Safety Unit are continuing to investigate this incident.

Download the News 3 for updates.