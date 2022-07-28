Virginia Beach Police implement encrypted radios

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department has now implemented encrypted radios.

VBPD explored replacing portable radios with encrypted transmissions several years ago. The funding was approved in Fiscal Year 2018, actualized in Fiscal Year 2021, and has now been implemented as of Thursday.

According to the department, they say the need to secure police communications is important because officers routinely transmit citizens’ sensitive, personal identifying information during encounters to verify identity and warrant status. They say this puts citizens at risk for identity theft and similar economic-related crimes.

The California Department of Justice recently mandated that California police agencies no longer broadcast any PII over open airways, leading to approximately 120 departments adopting radio encryption as of May 2022.

In Virginia, the state code mandates law enforcement to protect/restrict the identity of victims of sexual assault and juveniles who are victims of crime or who are subject to arrest.

The department says they are implementing radio encryption, because there are examples where criminals used technology to track police movement and locations.

One example was on February 08, 2022, when VBPD apprehended two individuals, breaking in through the roof of a local Food Lion store to steal a safe. Officers were nearby when the call was dispatched and was able to contain the suspects on the roof.

When police arrested them, they discovered the suspects had been monitoring police response to their location through scanners.

The previous case highlights the opportunity for criminals to learn police behavior through continual monitoring of open-air transmissions. Allowing criminals the ability to understand and anticipate police response times, procedures and tactics can prove to be dangerous for law enforcement and the community alike.

Officials say the use of encrypted radios will not eliminate all risks associated with the incidents law enforcement encounter, however, they say secure communications will allow for sensitive and tactical information to be disseminated and received by police officers and other public safety personnel.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, they have partnered with the city's police department in implementing encrypted radios. They will use these radios during the course of deputies’ duties at the jail, at the courthouse, while serving civil paperwork & at the Oceanfront working with police.

Fire and EMS personnel are also equipped with encrypted radios to allow communications to occur as needed.