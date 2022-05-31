Virginia Beach Police investigate after employee injured in shooting at gas station on Holland Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred at a gas station in the 3500 block of Holland Road around 1:30 a.m.

Police say a store clerk refused to sell a restricted product to a juvenile.

Shortly after, a man entered the store and purchased the same requested product. Police say that man was observed giving the product to the juvenile in front of the store and was told why this was a problem by the clerk.

The man left the store.

While the clerk was taking a break outside the business the man returned, and police say he fired several rounds at him, striking him.

A vehicle in the parking lot was also struck by gunfire.

The victim was treated for a minor injury and released from a local hospital. Police say there is no suspect at this time.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP