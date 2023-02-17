Watch Now
Virginia Beach police investigate deadly crash on Princess Anne Road

News 3
Posted at 10:28 PM, Feb 16, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a deadly crash.

It happened in the 1600 block of Princess Anne Road.

Police said the road is blocked and there is a heavy police presence.

Police did not release any other details.

