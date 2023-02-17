Virginia Beach police investigate deadly crash on Princess Anne Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a deadly crash.

It happened in the 1600 block of Princess Anne Road.

VBPD is investigating a fatal crash on the 1600 block of Princess Anne Rd. The road is currently impassable & there is a heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. No further information available at this time. pic.twitter.com/SDmH99nJBJ — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) February 17, 2023

Police said the road is blocked and there is a heavy police presence.

Police did not release any other details.