VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police responded to a report of a single vehicle accident that happened in the 8300 Block of Atlantic Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Monday, March 15.

After a preliminary investigation, officers determined that the vehicle hit a guardrail and a tree before resting in a yard nearby.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.