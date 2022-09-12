Virginia Beach Police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash on Indian River Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash.

Police responded to the crash on Friday around 11:16 p.m., in the 3700 block of Indian River Road.

When they arrived they found a SUV off the roadway. The driver, 26-year-old Kathryn "Dawn" Hinnershitz, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash is being investigated.

If you witnessed the crash or have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888 LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.

