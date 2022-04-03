Virginia Beach Police investigate homicide after man found dead in home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a homicide on Riviera Drive.

On Friday, around 4:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Riviera Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police identified the man as 36-year-old, Deshawn Ginyard, from Virginia Beach.

This case is being actively investigated by the Detective Bureau Homicide Unit.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.