Virginia Beach police investigate two overnight shootings that happened minutes apart, left two men injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police responded to an overnight shooting that happened Sunday, around 11:25 p.m., in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue, outside the Edge Bar.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and he was taken to a local hospital.

The man was immediately treated and officers canvassed the scene for the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and will be conducted by members of the Department's Homicide Unit.

Around 11:45 p.m., police responded to another report of a gunshot victim found at 172 S. Plaza Trail at the Blarney Stone Pub.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital while officer canvassed for the suspect.

There is no suspect information available at this time and this case remains under investigation.