Virginia Beach Police investigate shooting after teen found injured at 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A juvenile was sent to the hospital after a shooting occurred Saturday evening.

Virginia Beach Police say the shooting took place in the 700 block of Garfield Avenue around 2:57 p.m. The juvenile was found at a 7-Eleven, located at 300 South Rosemont Road.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.