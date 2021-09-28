Virginia Beach Police investigate shooting near Kings Row Apartments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night.

Police responded to the Wawa located in the 2900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard after receiving a call around 10 p.m. that someone was suffering from a gunshot injury.

When officers arrived they found the victim who was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting had actually occurred in the 3000 block of Kings Row Court.

The investigation is ongoing and police say there is no suspect information to provide at this time.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.