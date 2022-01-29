Virginia Beach Police investigate shooting on Holland Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured Thursday evening.

Police confirmed that a shooting took place in the 3300 block of Holland Road. They say the victim has life-threatening injuries and was taken by Nightingale to Norfolk General Hospital.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.