Virginia Beach Police investigate shooting that injured man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on February 25.

Around midnight, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Cape Ann Way, for an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The responding officer provided immediate medical attention before the victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery from his injury, according to police.

The identity of the suspect is not known.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.