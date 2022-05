VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating two early Monday morning shootings that left one person injured.

According to police, the first shooting took place in the 3600 block of Sylvan Lane around 6:04 a.m.

Shortly after, a second call came in from the 1000 block of Autumn Woods Lane.

Police say these two cases are related.

One person was found with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an active investigation.

