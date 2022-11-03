Watch Now
News

Actions

Virginia Beach Police investigates homicide that resulted in death of 15-year-old boy

Virginia Beach Police generic.jpeg
WTKR
Virginia Beach Police generic.jpeg
Posted at 2:15 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 14:15:45-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Around 9 p.m. on October 30, authorities were notified of an individual who had been shot in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim was rushed to a local hospital. He remained in the hospital until he succumbed to his wounds on November 2.

This is an ongoing investigation. VBPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or leave a tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside on Nov. 19