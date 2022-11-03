Virginia Beach Police investigates homicide that resulted in death of 15-year-old boy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Around 9 p.m. on October 30, authorities were notified of an individual who had been shot in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim was rushed to a local hospital. He remained in the hospital until he succumbed to his wounds on November 2.

This is an ongoing investigation. VBPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or leave a tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.