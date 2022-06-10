Virginia Beach Police investigating deadly shooting on King Charles Court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person has died after a shooting in the 1900 block of King Charles Court Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Police officers assigned to the Second Precinct responded to the area for reports of someone who had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim.

Officers and Virginia Beach EMS personnel tried to perform lifesaving efforts, but the victim died at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as Da'Myrian Jacob Durel of Virginia Beach. His next of kin have been notified of his death.

The Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau is actively investigating Durel's death.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 757-385-4010 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

