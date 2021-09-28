Virginia Beach Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the 5800 block of Northampton Boulevard Monday night.

All westbound lanes of Northampton Boulevard are closed at Baker Road. Drivers are asked to use caution while in the area and are advised to take an alternate route if possible.

There is no further information.

VBPD on scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the 5800 block of Northampton Blvd. All westbound lanes of Northampton have been closed at Baker Road. Please use caution in the area and use alternate route if necessary. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/a1A1SsWLyu — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) September 28, 2021

