Virginia Beach Police investigating homicide after man found dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police posted on Friday morning around 1:30 a.m., that they are investigating a homicide.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Fountain Lake Drive.

One adult male victim was deceased, police said.

They added that it was "a very active scene," and said no additional information was available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the APP store.