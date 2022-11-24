Watch Now
Virginia Beach Police investigating two shootings nearly 3 miles apart

News 3
Posted at 7:57 PM, Nov 23, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating two shootings.

In a Tweet, the police department said one shooting is in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive and the other is about three miles away in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard.

There was no information about any potential injuries or suspects.

Police said it's unclear if these incidents are unrelated.

Stay with News 3 for updates as this is a developing story.

