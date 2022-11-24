Virginia Beach Police investigating two shootings nearly 3 miles apart

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating two shootings.

In a Tweet, the police department said one shooting is in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive and the other is about three miles away in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard.

VBPD is currently investigating two shootings. One in 5300 block of Wesleyan Dr, one in the 700 block of Independence Blvd. It's unknown if these incidents are related. Please avoid both areas. More updates to come as these investigations unfold. — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) November 24, 2022

There was no information about any potential injuries or suspects.

Police said it's unclear if these incidents are unrelated.

Stay with News 3 for updates as this is a developing story.