Have you seen her? Virginia Beach Police looking for teen last seen on Oct. 3

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it's looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly 10 days ago.

Police said Gabrielle Houston was last seen on Oct. 3 at a Virginia Beach home before running away.

Houston is 5 foot 5, weighs 105 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to information from police.

Police believe Houston maybe with 'Bailey' another juvenile, who drives a black 1995 Nissan Datsun. She has a pierced nose and a peace sign tattoo on her right thumb.

Anyone with information should call 757-385-5000.