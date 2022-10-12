Watch Now
Have you seen her? Virginia Beach Police looking for teen last seen on Oct. 3

Posted at 7:41 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 19:44:21-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it's looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly 10 days ago.

Police said Gabrielle Houston was last seen on Oct. 3 at a Virginia Beach home before running away.

Houston is 5 foot 5, weighs 105 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to information from police.

Police believe Houston maybe with 'Bailey' another juvenile, who drives a black 1995 Nissan Datsun. She has a pierced nose and a peace sign tattoo on her right thumb.

Anyone with information should call 757-385-5000.

