Virginia Beach Police mourns loss of Master Police Officer Nieves

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of their very own, Master Police Officer Dave Nieves

VBPD confirmed on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that Officer Nieves passed away while surrounded by family on February 1.

Officer Nieves joined the department in July 1995. Before that, Dave served the nation as a member of the U.S. Navy. During his 26 year tenure, Dave has been assigned to a variety of commands, including, the Community Liaison Officer for the 2nd Precinct.

The department says MPO Nieves has been able to establish his legacy through his commitment to connecting with the community. They say he will be remembered for many things, but mostly his laugh and easygoing demeanor. He was also a loving husband and a father.

VBPD asks for the community to keep Nieves' family in their thoughts and prayers.

