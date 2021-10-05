Virginia Beach Police search for 14-year-old girl who reportedly ran away, last seen Oct. 1

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who reportedly ran away.

Jacy Jean Varela left her residence in Virginia Beach on Friday, October 1, between the hours of 11 p.m. - 12 a.m.

The AWARE Foundation said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants and she didn’t take any money, a phone, or additional clothing with her.

Jacy has a medical condition that requires a daily medication that she left behind, according to the AWARE Foundation. They added that her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Jacy’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.