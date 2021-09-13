Virginia Beach Police search for 2 men wanted for vehicle theft from used car dealership

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police need the public's help in identifying the two men wanted in connection to a vehicle theft at a local used car dealership.

On August 29, around 12:30 a.m., police say two men went onto the lot at Paragon Automotive on Virginia Beach Boulevard. Police say they went through several vehicles.

According to police, they stole a 2013 Black Honda Accord with the VIN: 1HGCR2F87DA001305. According to the owner, the key to the Honda was still in the office.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.