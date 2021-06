VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are searching for two people who they say stole a gun from an unlocked vehicle.

On May 16, police say a pink and silver Glock was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Two people were seen in the 1200 block of New Land Dr checking car door handles.

If you have any information on the two pictured individuals, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.