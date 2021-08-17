Virginia Beach Police search for man identified in catalytic converter theft

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - An arrest warrant has been put out for a suspect in another catalytic converter theft.

VBPD has charged 28-year-old Justin Lyn Turner of Newport News with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of felony destruction of property, possession of burglary tools, and possession of forged coins or bank notes.

Detectives quickly identified the suspect after an investigation of an incident in early August. Authorities received a call on August 3, at approximately 3:10 a.m. reporting suspicious activity in a YMCA parking lot.

The caller provided information that lead officers to investigate and find a YMCA bus and a Ford box truck that were both missing catalytic converters. Officers also located a catalytic converter and cutting tools on the ground nearby.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Justin Lyn Turner is encouraged to contact Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or the Virginia Beach Police Department.