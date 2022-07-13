Virginia Beach Police search for man, vehicle wanted in connection to shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are searching for a car that was involved in a shooting Tuesday night.

One person was shot in the 6400 block of Auburn Drive and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled a vehicle towards College Park Blvd. and Providence Road.

The investigation is ongoing and police say the description of the suspect is unique.

According to police, the man wanted is between 18-25 years old and about 5'10". They say he has blue dreads possibly about ear length, is clean-shaven, khaki shorts, a blue shirt, and has white shoes. Police say he may frequent or reside in the Military Highway/College Park area.

His vehicle is described as a 1990s to early 2000s, gold Ford Taurus with a factory spoiler on the trunk. Partial plate numbers are “3106 or 3107.”