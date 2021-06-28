Virginia Beach Police search for man wanted in connection to attempted armed robbery of BP gas station

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man they say attempted to rob a gas station.

Police say early Sunday morning, a man attempted to rob the clerk at a BP gas station, located in the 900 block Lynnhaven Parkway.

According to police, the man was armed and held the gun under the partition to demand money from the clerk.

The man attempted to get behind the counter, but the door was locked so he fled out of the building in a black sedan.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

