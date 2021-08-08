Virginia Beach Police search for man wanted in connection to stabbing incident at restaurant

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach police are searching for a man in connection to a stabbing that took place Saturday at a restaurant.

At 2:07 a.m., Sentara Princess Anne Hospital reported to officials that three stabbing victims just walked into the hospital.

The injuries were sustained at Tequilas restaurant in the 400 block of Lynnhaven Road.

Officials say the suspect and the individuals stabbed knew each other and the incident was a result of an earlier dispute.

Police say they are searching for Valente Elia Sanchez. He is wanted for three counts of malicious assault and one count of simple assault.

Anyone with knowledge of his location is asked to call 911 or the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.