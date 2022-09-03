Virginia Beach Police search for missing 60-year-old woman last seen in August

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are searching for a missing woman they say was last heard from last month.

According to Virginia Beach Police, 60-year-old Donna Andrea Estes was last heard from by family members on August 3, 2022.

They say family members have not been able to contact her via phone and are concerned about her safety. It is unknown where she's currently living or working.

Police say the last known address was in Harper's Square. There are no reports on her last known clothing or vehicle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please check welfare and notify an on-duty MIPR Detective at 757-936-0216.

