Virginia Beach Police search for missing, endangered 36-year-old man

VBPD
Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 29, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police need the public's help in finding a missing man, whose family believes is in danger.

The family of 36-year-old Reginald Barnette Jr. is concerned for his well-being after he expressed threats of suicide. He was last in contact with his family on August 28.

Barnette was last seen driving a silver Nissan Altima with Virginia vehicle registration YNU-9108.

Police ask if anyone knows where he is, to please call the non-emergency number at 757-385-5000 or 911.

