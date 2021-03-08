Virginia Beach Police search for owner of vehicle possibly involved in several recent drive-by shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking to identify a vehicle, which has possibly been involved in several drive-by shootings around the Princess Anne / Newtown Road areas.

Officials say there have been 4 reported cases in the city since February 15.

The victims in each case state that while they were in their vehicle, they were shot at by someone from another vehicle. These crimes have occurred during the late night or early morning hours and have been unprovoked, according to police.

Police say no physical injuries have occurred, however, each of the victims' vehicles sustained damaged from apparent gunfire.

A possible suspect vehicle has been described to be a dark colored, older model Jeep Cherokee.

Virginia Beach Police

If anyone can identify this vehicle, or has information regarding this crime, call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

