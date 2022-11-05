Watch Now
Virginia Beach Police search for suspect after shooting sends one person to hospital

Posted at 7:03 PM, Nov 05, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening.

Police tweeted Saturday that they responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Staghorn Drive.

According to police, the victim is being taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officers are actively looking for the suspect and ask everyone to please avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).

