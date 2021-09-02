Virginia Beach Police search for suspects after man shot to death in vehicle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on June 14.

Around 11:15 p.m., police communications got calls about a gunshot wound case near the intersection of Weblin Drive and Moorgate Court.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and then he succumbed to his injuries days later.

The preliminary police investigation has shown that two groups of unidentified people were shooting at a vehicle that was occupied by the victim.

Investigators are seeking to identify the two pictured suspects from the Crime Solvers bulletin in connection to this crime (shown above).

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Damon Julio Rodriguez-Kirkland of Virginia Beach.

Have any information for police? Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (568-5887) now or submit a tip through the P3 tips app or website.