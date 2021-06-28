Virginia Beach Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run of bicyclist at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

On June 15, a woman was riding her bike through the intersection at 22nd and Atlantic Ave.

A burgundy Jeep, which was captured on city cameras, struck her and then speed off without stopping.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later released with a concussion.

A witness passed on the tag number to officials but it came back to another make and model that is not the vehicle pictured.

If you can identify the vehicle or have any information regarding this incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

