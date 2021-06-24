Virginia Beach Police searching for man accused of over 20 thefts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a man accused of at least 20 thefts in the Virginia Beach area.

According to police, at about 4:14 p.m. on June 4, several victims left vehicles at a boat ramp just off of Northampton Boulevard. When they returned, their vehicles' windows were smashed and items had been stolen.

A credit card from one victim's vehicle was used at a local store, and the images above show the suspect using the card inside the store. He used the name "Schully Smith" at another store while purchasing items.

Police say the suspect drives a red pickup truck, which is also pictured above. The suspect's vehicle has been seen on surveillance video from at least two thefts.

If you have any information on this person's identity or the thefts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.